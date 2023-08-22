DYFI workers clash with police at Pettah police station

August 22, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tension prevailed outside the Pettah police station on Tuesday evening after Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers held a demonstration in protest, accusing a police officer of hurling abuses and manhandling an activist.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. shortly after DYFI Vanchiyoor block secretary M. Nidheesh was allegedly fined by a sub-inspector for his failure to wear helmet while riding a motorcycle near Pulayanarkotta. Alleging he was harshly treated by the police officer, he soon led a group of DYFI activists to the police station.

While the workers engaged in an altercation with the police personnel at the station, senior CPI(M) leaders, including district secretary V. Joy, MLA, arrived to defuse the situation. The protest was called off after the Deputy Commissioner of Police provided assurances to adopt action against the police officials found responsible for misbehaviour.