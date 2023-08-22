HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DYFI workers clash with police at Pettah police station

August 22, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed outside the Pettah police station on Tuesday evening after Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers held a demonstration in protest, accusing a police officer of hurling abuses and manhandling an activist.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. shortly after DYFI Vanchiyoor block secretary M. Nidheesh was allegedly fined by a sub-inspector for his failure to wear helmet while riding a motorcycle near Pulayanarkotta. Alleging he was harshly treated by the police officer, he soon led a group of DYFI activists to the police station.

While the workers engaged in an altercation with the police personnel at the station, senior CPI(M) leaders, including district secretary V. Joy, MLA, arrived to defuse the situation. The protest was called off after the Deputy Commissioner of Police provided assurances to adopt action against the police officials found responsible for misbehaviour.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.