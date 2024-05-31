DYFI to intensify campaign against Israel’s Rafah attack

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has decided to intensify its ongoing campaign in solidarity with Palestine in light of Israel’s assault on Rafah. Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP A.A. Rahim said that Israel is carrying out a horrific campaign of ethnic cleansing in Rafah.

“It gives some hope that the protests across the world in solidarity with Palestine are being led by students and youth. The DYFI has decided to intensify its ongoing campaign by organising protest campaigns in different parts of the country. The protests are also aimed at exposing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) campaign of ‘India Stands with Israel’. Even now, the Sangh Parivar elements have such a state of mind that they are rejoicing at the massacre of children. The silence of the Congress on this issue is also surprising,” said Mr. Rahim.

‘PM must apologise’

Mr. Rahim also demanded an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent comment that nobody knew of Mahatma Gandhi outside India before Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biographical film Gandhi about his life was made.

“This was the kind of comment which a person occupying the PM’s chair should not have made. It ranks among the biggest insults directed at Gandhi till date. He could have said that the world came to know about the RSS only after Gandhi was assassinated. Gandhi has always been a thorn in the flesh for the Sangh Parivar. The brand ambassadors of hatred and communalism are unable to understand Gandhi, who always tried to unite people,” he said.

