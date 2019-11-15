DYFI to commemorate Kuthuparamba firing

To commemorate 25 years of the Kuthuparamba firing incident, in which five persons were killed and six injured, the Democratic Youth Federation of India will organise a programme and activities in the district on November 25.

The rally will be organised on the day at Kuthuparamba, and around 50,000 people are expected to participate, while the public meeting will be inaugurated by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, said M. Shajar, district secretary, DYFI.

As part of the event, 100 blood donation camps will be organised. The camp which started from November 1 will conclude on June 2 next year, he said during the press conference here on Thursday.

CPI(M) Politburo member S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the Kuthuparamba Martyrs Memorial Hall on November 23. Likewise, a public meeting to remember the martyrs would also be organised in the respective village, he said, and added that several other events would be organised across the district as part of the programme