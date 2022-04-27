DYFI State conference begins at Pathanamthitta

The 15th State conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) began at Pathanamathitta on Wednesday.

Marking the opening of the event, the procession carrying the flag and flag pole reached the main venue at Sabarimala Edathavalam on Wednesday evening. As many as 685 delegates including observers will attend the delegates meeting, which is slated to begin on Thursday.

Eminent thinker Sunil P. Ilayidom will inaugurate the delegates meeting at 9 a.m. during the day. DYFI national president A.A. Rahim, MP, general secretary Aboy Mukherjee, Public Works Minister of Kerala P.A. Mohammed Riyas, and Preethi Shekar, will be present.

Mr. Riyas is slated to inaugurate a seminar on ‘Youth solidarity against communalism and unemployment’ at 5 p.m. on April 29.

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat will inaugurate the public meeting to be held at the Pathanamthitta municipal stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday. DYFI leaders and the CPI(M) leaders will attend the event.

A history exhibition too is being organised in connection with the event.