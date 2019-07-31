DYFI plans legal cells to help hate crime victims

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is planning to set up legal cells in various States to fight cases on behalf of people who face hate crimes at the hands of Sangh Parivar activists, its national president P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He alleged here on Tuesday that filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan had been getting threat calls in Hindi and Malayalam after his recent public face-off with BJP State spokesperson B. Gopalakrishnan.

Letter to Modi

This followed a letter written by a group of cultural activists, including Mr. Adoor Gopalakrishnan, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting against hate crimes and mob lynchings in the name of religion. The filmmaker spoke about it when a group of DYFI leaders met him recently.

The BJP leader had asked Mr. Adoor Gopalakrishnan to “go to the Moon if he cannot tolerate the chanting of Jai Shri Ram”. Mr. Riyas alleged that Mr. Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s phone numbers had been circulated among WhatsApp groups run by Sangh Parivar activists and he was getting threatening calls.

He alleged that efforts were on to register cases against cultural activists, including Mr. Adoor Gopalakrishnan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who wrote to the Prime Minister. He said the case was reportedly based on a complaint by a Sangh Parivar activist from Bihar.

“This is how the Union government and BJP-ruled State governments promote hate crimes. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are propagating hatred and inciting their activists to attack people in the name of their religion, name, dress and the food they eat,” he alleged.

Plans events for victims

The DYFI was also planning to hold events involving family members of those who lost their lives in hate crimes and mob lynchings by Sangh Parivar activists, Mr. Riyas added.