DYFI, MYL activists clash in Alappuzha

At least three persons sustained injuries in a clash between the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers in front of the Alappuzha Town Hall on Monday.

The injured include one DYFI and two MYL activists. Prior to the clash, Youth Congress workers took out a protest march demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case near the Town Hall.

They later burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister and briefly clashed with the police. Following this, DYFI activists organised a march in support of the Chief Minister who earlier in the day faced a Youth Congress protest in a flight.

At the same time, a district convention of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was being held at the Town Hall. Police said the activists of DYFI and MYL entered into a clash and pelted stones at each other.

DYFI district secretary R. Rahul alleged that both Congress and IUML were trying to foment unrest in Alappuzha.