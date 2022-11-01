DYFI leader hacked by unidentified gang in Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 01, 2022 21:02 IST

An unidentified gang hacked a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kunnamkulam East Block secretary K.A. Saifuddin at Kecheri on Monday night. DYFI workers alleged that Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers were behind the attack. They alleged that some SDPI workers had created ruckus at the venue of Gramolsav at Kecheri and they were asked to leave by Saifuddin and other DYFI workers. The attack was in retaliation, the DYFI alleged. Saifuddin, who sustained injuries on hands and legs, has been admitted to a private hospital.

