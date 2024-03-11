DYFI leader accused of assaulting woman law student surrenders

March 11, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Over a couple of months after being accused of assaulting a female student, Democratic Youth Federation of India leader Jaison Joseph finally surrendered before the police here on Monday.

Officials said Mr. Joseph surrendered before the Dy.SP in Ranni in the morning and was later produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, previously a fourth-year student of the Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta, allegedly assaulted the woman student on December 21, causing an injury on her nose. Although the Aranmula police collected the victim’s statement and filed a case, they did not initiate the arrest of the accused.

The incident, however, sparked a controversy after the police lodged a couple of cases against the victim and Youth Congress workers for staging a protest against the delay in arrest.

Mr.Joseph, an active worker of the DYFY Perunad Block Committee , had approached various courts and the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, although to no avail. At the same time, four of his co-accused had been granted anticipatory bail.

Following this, he yet again approached the High Court, which, in turn, asked him to surrender before the police by March 13.