DYFI gheraos Ottapalam municipal secretary

March 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) laid siege to the office of Ottapalam municipal secretary on Monday in protest against the renewal of licence for a quarry at Ananganmalai, Varode. The secretary had reportedly given sanction for the quarry in spite of protests by the people.

Ottapalam municipal chairperson K. Janaki Devi had sought an explanation from municipal secretary A.S. Pradeep. DYFI activists under the leadership of Varode zonal committee laid siege to Secretary.

Mr. Pradeep assured the protestors that the issue would be discussed in the next council meeting.

State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairman B.S. Maoji had visited the quarry a few days ago after its functioning became an issue for the families living in the neighbourhood.

Ottapalam Municipality is ruled by the CPI(M). The municipal secretary’s action of renewing the quarry licence in spite of the ongoing protests had put the governing council in a fix.