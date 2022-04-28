DYFI declares unequivocal support to SilverLine

15th State conference of the organisation is progressing at Pathanamathitta

The 15th State conference of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), which is progressing at Pathanamathitta, on Thursday declared unequivocal support to the Silver Line project by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Addressing the mediapersons, DYFI State President S. Satheesh said politically motivated attempts were being made to scuttle the project, which had the potential to ensure infrastructure development and employment generation. The organisation would kick start a campaign in favour of the project immediately after the State conference, he said.

Mr. Satheesh also sought to dispel the criticisms over the Kerala government sending its Chief Secretary to Gujarat to study its Chief Minister’s Dashboard system for project implementation. “Visiting another State or even a foreign country to learn about their model of administration is a routine practice for any government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, left ideologue Sunil P. Ilayidom inaugurated the two-day long delegates' meeting of the DYFI. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ilayidom cautioned against attempts by the fascist forces to encroach in to the daily lives of people and urged to fight off their move to distort the country's history and its Constitution.

The two-day-long delegates conference, which will conclude on Friday, is also slated to elect the new State committee of the youth organisation. According to sources, at least half of the existing 90-member State committee including the incumbent State president, who have crossed the age limit of 37, will be replaced by new members.

At the same time, there are also speculations about the DYFI State secretary V.K. Sanoj getting an exemption this time and retaining his position.