DYFI cannot be held responsible for Panur bomb blast, says its State secretary

April 08, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KANNUR

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Secretary V.K. Sanoj has said that while those detained in connection with the Panur bomb blast are local leaders, the DYFI cannot be held responsible for the explosion.

Speaking to the media, he said that while some detainees are affiliated with the DYFI, they arrived at the scene after the blast. But attempts to portray the DYFI as a bomb making organisation cannot be accepted. There would be consequences if anyone is found linked to the explosion, he said.

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan defended Amal Babu, DYFI Meethale Kunnothuparam unit secretary, arrested in connection with the blast.

Mr. Govindan, addressing a rally in Ernakulam, claimed Babu was innocent, stating that he had arrived to save lives post-explosion.

Mr. Govindan dismissed as false propaganda the CPI(M)’s alleged involvement in violent activities.. He clarified that out of the two individuals arrested so far, only one is a DYFI worker.

The police have so far identified twelve individuals who are suspected to be present at the time of bomb blast. Besides Sherin, who died in the incident, three others including Vineesh, Vinod, and Ashwanth, injured in the blast, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have arrested six people including Athul, Arun, Shibin Lal, Sayuj, Amal Babu and Mithun, who were reportedly present at the time of the bomb blast.

The police are hunting for key suspects Shijal and Akshay to unravel the mystery behind the bomb’s intended target.,