DYFI-backed artists protests against action by Tipu’s Fort authorities

Agitation in protest against fort authorities objecting to a sketching of the monument by artist Suraj Babu on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 18, 2022 20:42 IST

M.B. Pranav, an armless artist from Alathur, inaugurating a protest by sketching with his toes in front of Tipu’s Fort at Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

A group of artists under the banner of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in front of Palakkad Fort, or Tipu’s Fort, here on Tuesday by sketching on a large canvas. The agitation was in protest against the fort authorities objecting to a sketching of the monument by artist Suraj Babu on Saturday.

The fort officials had objected to Mr. Babu sketching the monument by using a stand and a canvas, saying it was against the rules of the Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) which controls the Palakkad Fort. Mr. Babu, however, said he felt insulted by the fort officials.

M.B. Pranav, an armless artist from Alathur, inaugurated the protest by sketching with his toes. He said the fort officials’ action was tantamount to violation of an artist’s rights.

Fort authorities, however, insisted that though people were free to copy the monument, permission was needed for use of a stand or scaffolding or large drawing board.

The Chapter 8 and Section 41 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 make it mandatory to obtain permission from ASI authorities for organised copying or sketching.

The Fort officials said they objected to Mr. Babu’s sketching only when 30-odd people gathered around him. “This is not a mere tourist spot. This is a protected monument as well. We have to observe the ASI rules,” said an official.

They said complaints were forwarded to ASI authorities for violation of the rules.

