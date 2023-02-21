DYFI alleges move by JIH, RSS to weaken Left parties

February 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has accused the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of hatching a conspiracy to weaken Left parties.

The JIH should divulge details of parleys held with the RSS leadership. It was part of the conspiracy to help the RSS spread its wings in places where the Left Front has dominance, said V.K. Sanoj, State secretary of the DYFI, here on Tuesday.

The Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and the youth wings of both the parties were not critical of talks between the JIH and the RSS, he said.

On the JIH’s allegation that the Chief Minister was trying to spread Islamophobia by launching an attack on them, Mr. Sanoj said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had always opposed such secret understandings in the name of the Muslim community. The JIH should realise that all national-level Muslim organisations had opposed talks between the JIH and the RSS, he added.

On the DYFI’s position on threats issued by Akash Thillankari, expelled CPI(M) activist, the youth organisation said it had already made its stance clear by stating that such criminal forces would have no place in its fold.