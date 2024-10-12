DYFI activists assault case: Police begin probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on directive by court

The Ernakulam Central Police have launched an inquiry on the direction of the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to check whether there was sufficient ground to proceed in connection with the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a complaint filed by District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas.

The probe has been launched under Section 202 CrPC. In his complaint, Mr. Shiyas alleged that the Chief Minister abetted the brutal attack and assault of Youth Congress workers by Democratic Youth Federation of India activists through his speech that the DYFI activists were trying to save the life of a person who jumped in front of the bus in which he was travelling as part of the Navakerala Sadas.

The Kochi city police sources said that an inquiry has been launched as directed and a report will be filed woth the court accordingly.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, directed the Station House Officer of the Central police station to conduct the investigation under Section 202 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure to find out “whether or not there is sufficient ground for proceeding” in the complaint.

Mr. Shiyas complained that Mr. Vijayan instigated, provoked and abetted his party workers to physically assault the Youth Congress members. There was sufficient oral and documentary evidence to prove the commission of the offence of abetment. The Central police refused to register an FIR and investigate the allegations in the complaint, he said.

He further complained that the police were afraid of taking any action against the Chief Minister. The police were not even ready to make any inquiry or investigation regarding the allegations.

Speaking on behalf of the chief minister in the AssemblyAssembly earlier this week, the minister for local self-government M. B. Rajesh had said that the court order does not imply an automatic investigation. Rather the directive was only to investigate whether there were sufficient grounds to proceed with the complaint.