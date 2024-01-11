GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DYFI accuses Mankoottathil of trying to wriggle out of case with BJP support

January 11, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Mankoottathil, the State president of the Youth Congress (YC), was attempting to wriggle out of the case related to the forging of Voters’ ID cards for the organisational election, with the support of the BJP, DYFI State secretary V.K. Sanoj has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Sanoj alleged that a BJP leader was mediating negotiations for the Youth Congress leader with the party. The studied silence of BJP leaders on the forgery case was the outcome of the understanding reached between them and the Youth Congress leader, he alleged.

Mr. Sanoj alleged that the media was spreading false information about the arrest of Mr. Mankoottathil from his Pathanamthitta residence the other day.

