Duvvuri Seshagiri takes charge as NPOL Director

Duvvuri Seshagiri, Scientist-H, has taken over as Director of the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), the only Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Kerala.

Dr. Seshagiri was serving as the head of airborne and space borne radar division at Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru, before assuming charge as the 11th director of NPOL.

Having joined LRDE in 2002 as a scientist, he worked in the air defence programme. He operationalised very long-range radar systems and played a key role in multiple AD missions. He was the lead of the radar system group for airborne systems and pioneered the design and development of India’s first indigenous active phased array radar, LSTAR, which led to the development of primary radar of Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C).

He was a system engineer for project AEW&C and later became the project director. There, he led the development of the first indigenous airborne radar with primary mode as air to air. He developed many innovative techniques to handle airborne clutter and also developed technologies for enhancing the detection range. He also served as the project director of Uttam, the indigenous radar used in Tejas-light combat aircraft (LCA). The project demonstrated India’s capability to design, develop and operationalise complex, modern AI radar systems, and multiple fighters are on the anvil of being fitted with this radar including Su-30 MKI, Mig-29K and all the variants of LCA.