Duty waiver on land for LIFE project

The State Cabinet which met here on Wednesday decided to waive the stamp duty and registration fees for the land purchased by landless, homeless families and local bodies for the LIFE housing project.
The meeting recommended the Governor to promulgate an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003.
It decided to appoint Jaffer Malik as Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd. with additional charge of CEO, Smart City, Kochi.
V. Ratheesan, Executive Officer, Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, will be given additional charge of MD, Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Ltd.
P.K. Sudheer Babu who retired as Kottayam District Collector has been appointed Managing Director, Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society.
