Duty to protect freedom: Roshy

Water Resources Minister unfurls tricolour in Idukki

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said that all Indians have a responsibility to protect the freedom they enjoy today.

Delivering the Independence day message at the AR Camp, Painavu after raising the tricolour on Sunday, he said that the secular and democratic principles of the country should be respected.

The Minister said that the country was in a fight against COVID-19 and the State could ensure food security even during the lockdown and when the pandemic hit the nation.

The district also gained in terms of farm production during the pandemic period. He said that the government aimed at increasing the production of cash crops and its marketing.

The Minister said that the supply of quality drinking water will be ensured and micro-level irrigation projects will be started in the

district with the support of the co-operative sector.

The function was held in a simple manner observing the COVID protocol. Dean Kuriakose, MP, District Collector Sheeba George, District Police Chief R. Karuppasamy among others attended the function.