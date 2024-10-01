Duty of medical institution to ensure service of registered doctors: Veena George

Health Minister Veena George has sought the cooperation of all in the proper implementation of Kerala State Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018 in the State.

Doctors practising medicine without registration is criminal and only those who have registered themselves under Medical Practitioners’ Act 2021 may practice as doctors in the State.

Referring to an incident in Kozhikode, wherein ‘treatment’ by a person who didn’t possess MBBS qualification had led to the death of a patient, the Minister said that under the Clinical Establishments Act it was the duty of the medical institution/hospital to ensure that they appointed only those with proper qualifications and that they were registered as required under law.

She said that legal measures will be initiated against the hospital at Kozhikode.

Seeking the cooperation of all in implementing the Clinical Establishments Act, she said that the Government was taking all steps to vacate the stay on the implementation of the Act.

Hospital managements have the responsibility to ensure that they appoint staff only after properly examining their certificates to prove qualification. While in the government sector the PSC ensures this check, the public have no means of knowing whether the doctor they are consulting hold the right qualifications.

In 2019, in an incident in Kollam pertaining to a woman’s death following treatment by a quack gynecologist, the government had asked the State Medical Council to take necessary measures so that the registration details of doctors are made available in the public domain.

The statement issued by the Health department said that the State Medical Council has initiated steps so that the names of registered doctors in the State would be available on the Council’s website.