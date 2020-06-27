‘Dutch woman died of heart attack’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 June 2020 23:40 IST

Sarojini Gepken, a 48-year-old Dutch national, had died at an apartment in Vazhuthacaud here of heart attack on Friday, according to the post-mortem examination conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital here. The woman, who hailed from Amsterdam, had been residing in the city for 11 years. As per the post-mortem report, she had been suffering from coronary artery disease, the Museum police said.

The police were awaiting response from the Netherlands embassy in New Delhi to take a call on her final rites, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising