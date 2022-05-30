Durga Vahini march: police register case

Controversial march was taken out on May 22

The Aryancode police on Monday registered a case against nearly 200 people, including members of the Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in connection with a rally held a week ago.

The suo motu case was registered after the march that was held in Keezharoor on May 22 had paved way for a controversy.

According to Aryancode station house officer Sreekumar, the organisers and the participants have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with any deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). Non-bailable charges have also been invoked under the Arms Act, the officer said.

The rally that witnessed young girls brandishing swords had been reportedly taken out to mark the culmination of a week-long study camp organised by Durga Vahini.