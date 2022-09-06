Duo held for attempt to murder elderly couple

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Tuesday arrested two people for grievously injuring an elderly couple a day ago.

The Vilappilsala police arrested Rakesh, 47, of Thachottukavu, and Rajesh, 38, of Vilavoorkkal, for the attack on Mukkampalamoodu native Sasidharan and his wife Indira around 9.15 p.m., on Monday.

According to the police, Rakesh had entered into an agreement with Sasidharan to purchase one of the former’s properties in 2021 and also paid ₹8 lakh as advance. However, he later reneged on the agreement by claiming to have paid more than the property’s worth. While the couple offered to return the amount within a month, the accused duo purportedly attempted to intimidate the victims into selling them the property at a lower rate.

The duo barged into the victims’ house and stabbed them using a knife. The couple’s condition continued to be critical at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Government Medical College Hospital here. Indira was stabbed in her stomach, chest and neck, the police said.