Duo caught in suspected child abduction case

Published - June 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An accused was found pulling the leg of an infant lying unattended in the living room of a house at Thottumukku, say police.

The Hindu Bureau

The Vithura police detained two persons in connection with an alleged attempt to abduct an infant from her home on Friday. The police identified the accused as Easwarappa and Revanna. While Easwarappa is apparently from Andhra Pradesh, authorities are yet to determine Revanna’s background.

The incident occurred at Thottumukku around 8.45 a.m. when Easwarappa entered Shan’s house. Upon finding Shan’s younger child lying unattended in the living room, while his wife tended to the elder sibling, the accused purportedly attempted to abduct the infant by pulling her leg.

Claim of begging

Shan came in at this juncture. Easwarappa claimed to be begging for alms and attempted to flee. He was apprehended by Shan and some neighbours. Easwarappa’s friend Revanna was soon caught from a nearby locality in Anapetty. Both were handed over to the police shortly after.





