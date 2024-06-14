GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Duo caught in suspected child abduction case

An accused was found pulling the leg of an infant lying unattended in the living room of a house at Thottumukku, say police.

Published - June 14, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vithura police detained two persons in connection with an alleged attempt to abduct an infant from her home on Friday. The police identified the accused as Easwarappa and Revanna. While Easwarappa is apparently from Andhra Pradesh, authorities are yet to determine Revanna’s background.

The incident occurred at Thottumukku around 8.45 a.m. when Easwarappa entered Shan’s house. Upon finding Shan’s younger child lying unattended in the living room, while his wife tended to the elder sibling, the accused purportedly attempted to abduct the infant by pulling her leg.

Claim of begging

Shan came in at this juncture. Easwarappa claimed to be begging for alms and attempted to flee. He was apprehended by Shan and some neighbours. Easwarappa’s friend Revanna was soon caught from a nearby locality in Anapetty. Both were handed over to the police shortly after.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.