Dumping of faecal waste on wayside, waterbodies goes on unabated in Alappuzha

February 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Despite a slew of measures to check the dumping of toilet waste on the wayside and waterbodies, illegal disposal of faecal waste continues unabated in Alappuzha municipality and other parts of the district.

On Tuesday night, one person was arrested on the charge of dumping toilet waste on the Eravukadu bypass. Officials said a lorry used to transport the waste had been seized. The arrested was identified as Rameshan, the driver of the lorry. Two others in the vehicle escaped. The truck involved was traced to Ratheesh Vijayan of Kokkothamangalam, near Cherthala.

Previously too

Following the incident, the night squad of the Alappuzha municipality and the police visited the place. The waste was dumped close to human habitation. Residents said that toilet waste had been dumped in the same location previously as well. After the earlier dumping, the residents intensified surveillance in the area and it helped to capture the culprit.

Besides in public places, dumping waste in waterbodies and canals is rampant in the district. Though stringent measures such as night patrolling have been initiated to prevent waste dumping, authorities seem to have failed to tackle the menace. Officials said that toilet waste, including from neighbouring districts, was being dumped in waterbodies and wayside under the cover of darkness.

Meanwhile, the district lacks proper waste management systems. Though it is mandatory for civic bodies to set up sewage treatment plants and faecal sludge treatment plants for scientific treatment of waste, most of the municipalities in the district are making slow progress in constructing the plants.