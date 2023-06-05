Dump yard in elephant habitat poses threat to wild elephants, Forest dept. issues notice

June 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Forest department has issued a notice to the Chinnakanal panchayat, near Munnar, after finding that the panchayat-owned dump yard in the wild elephant habitat posed a threat to wild animals in the area.

In the notice, the Forest department directed for stoppage of waste dumping immediately in the yard in Waste Kuzhi area inside the reserve forest under the Devikulam range. According to officials, the notice was issued after the video of a baby elephant and its mother feeding on plastic waste from the dump yard went viral on social media.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said the Forest department issued the notice for immediate action. “The dumping yard was then filled with soil on Monday,” said Mr Vegi.

According to officials, the Forest department issued notices several times to the panchayat to stop the waste dumping inside the reserve forest. “Chinnakkanal is one of the prime tourist destinations in Munnar and the panchayat receives huge income from various sources for work including the treatment of plastic waste. Yet it has not set up a waste treatment plant,” said a Forest department source.

“The garbage dump yard in the elephant habitat at Cement Palam, near 301 Colony, in Chinnakanal is attracting wild elephants from the nearby areas in search of food,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Chinnkkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said the panchayat had no other option to dispose of the waste. Thirteen out of five wards under the panchayat were tribal colonies, and the panchayat was ready to spend any amount to set up a waste treatment plant, she said.

“But there is no land under the ownership of the panchayat to set up the plant. It has asked the District Collector and Revenue Minister to provide three acres of land to set up the plant yet has not yet received a reply,” said Ms Baby.