DUK to organise programme in data journalism
The Centre for Continuing Studies and Executive Education functioning under Digital University Kerala (DUK) is organising a capacity building programme for working journalists in data journalism.
The training programme, ‘Telling Stories with Data’, will be conducted on the university campus at Technopark Phase IV on August 12 and 13. Content writers and story writers too could make use of the programme, an official release on Saturday said.
The workshop aims to equip journalists with skills such as data mining, data analytics, visualization, etc. ,that will enable them to tell their stories in an effective and informative manner. This short-duration training with hands-on exercises will provide a foundation for deeper learning into the vast area of data journalism.
Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath will inaugurate the programme. The deadline for registration is July 31. Further details can be had by visiting www.duk.ac.in/ccseep/DataJournalism/
