Kerala

DUK to conduct spot admission

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 02, 2022 19:07 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:07 IST

Digital University Kerala (DUK) will conduct a spot admission during the third week of August to fill some seats that remain vacant in postgraduate programmes.

The vacancies exist in programmes such as MTech Computer Science and Engineering, MTech Electronics Engineering, MSc Ecology (Ecological Informatics), MSc Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence and Data Analytics, MSc Electronics, MSc Data Analytics and BioAI, MSc Data Analytics and Geoinformatics and Postgraduate Diploma in e-Governance.

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, SC/ST, and differently abled categories can apply for the seats. Further details can be obtained from www.duk.ac.in/admissions2022/.

