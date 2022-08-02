DUK to conduct spot admission

Digital University Kerala (DUK) will conduct a spot admission during the third week of August to fill some seats that remain vacant in postgraduate programmes.

The vacancies exist in programmes such as MTech Computer Science and Engineering, MTech Electronics Engineering, MSc Ecology (Ecological Informatics), MSc Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence and Data Analytics, MSc Electronics, MSc Data Analytics and BioAI, MSc Data Analytics and Geoinformatics and Postgraduate Diploma in e-Governance.