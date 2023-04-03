ADVERTISEMENT

DUK to collaborate with TKM and Thrissur GEC for research in electronics engg.

April 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala Dean (Academic) Alex James (right) exchanging MoU with Shabeer S., head of the department of the Electronics and Communications Engineering, TKM College of Engineering during a programme in Kochi on Monday

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Government Engineering College Thrissur (GECT) and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, for collaborating on research-oriented programmes in electronics engineering.

According to a press note, the institutions will collaborate in areas such as Very-Large-Scale-Integration (VLSI), signal processing and embedded systems. The agreement will also enable students and staff working in the areas of electronics engineering to collaborate on developing chips, circuit boards and hardware products.

The MoU was exchanged during the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) national roadshow held at the Maker Village in Kochi. DUK Dean (Academics) Alex James exchanged MoUs with Industry Institute Interaction Cell coordinator of GECT Praseetha P. Nair and Shabeer S., head of the department of the Electronics and Communications Engineering at TKM College of Engineering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dr. James, the collaborations are aimed at bringing together DUK’s research expertise in chip design and signal processing with that of the rich talent pool in the engineering colleges, fostering mutual research interests, start-ups and developmental activities between the staff and students. The engagement will also promote experiential learning as part of the programs, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US