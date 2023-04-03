DUK to collaborate with TKM and Thrissur GEC for research in electronics engg.

April 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Government Engineering College Thrissur (GECT) and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, for collaborating on research-oriented programmes in electronics engineering.

According to a press note, the institutions will collaborate in areas such as Very-Large-Scale-Integration (VLSI), signal processing and embedded systems. The agreement will also enable students and staff working in the areas of electronics engineering to collaborate on developing chips, circuit boards and hardware products.

The MoU was exchanged during the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) national roadshow held at the Maker Village in Kochi. DUK Dean (Academics) Alex James exchanged MoUs with Industry Institute Interaction Cell coordinator of GECT Praseetha P. Nair and Shabeer S., head of the department of the Electronics and Communications Engineering at TKM College of Engineering.

According to Dr. James, the collaborations aimed at bringing together DUK’s research expertise in chip design and signal processing with that of the rich talent pool in the engineering colleges, fostering mutual research interests, startups and developmental activities between the staff and students. The engagement will also promote experiential learning as part of the programs, he said. (EOM)