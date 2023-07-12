ADVERTISEMENT

DUK second round admissions under way

July 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The deadline for submitting online applications is July 15. Further details can be obtained from www.duk.ac.in

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has commenced the second round of admissions to postgraduate programmes in digital technologies for 2023-24.

Admissions are being held to M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, M.Tech in Electronics Engineering, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Data Analytics, M.Sc. Ecology, M.Sc. Applied Physics, and M.Sc. Electronics, with a wide range of specialisations.

The university is also admitting students to its MBA programme with specialisations in business analytics, digital governance, digital transformation, finance, human resources, information security management, marketing, operations, systems, and technology management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prospective PG students, except MBA aspirants, are admitted through CUET–PG or DUAT (Digital University Aptitude Test) entrance test. GATE-qualified candidates are exempted from the entrance test. Prospective MBA students will have to possess a valid CAT/KMAT/CMAT/NMAT/GRE score. The deadline for submitting online applications is July 15. Further details can be obtained from www.duk.ac.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US