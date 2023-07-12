DUK second round admissions under way

July 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has commenced the second round of admissions to postgraduate programmes in digital technologies for 2023-24.

Admissions are being held to M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, M.Tech in Electronics Engineering, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Data Analytics, M.Sc. Ecology, M.Sc. Applied Physics, and M.Sc. Electronics, with a wide range of specialisations.

The university is also admitting students to its MBA programme with specialisations in business analytics, digital governance, digital transformation, finance, human resources, information security management, marketing, operations, systems, and technology management.

Prospective PG students, except MBA aspirants, are admitted through CUET–PG or DUAT (Digital University Aptitude Test) entrance test. GATE-qualified candidates are exempted from the entrance test. Prospective MBA students will have to possess a valid CAT/KMAT/CMAT/NMAT/GRE score. The deadline for submitting online applications is July 15. Further details can be obtained from www.duk.ac.in.

