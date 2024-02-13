ADVERTISEMENT

DUK opens admission for free courses for SC students

February 13, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala has invited applications for three one-year residential programmes that can be pursued by Scheduled Caste (SC) students free-of-cost.

The courses are being implemented in partnership with the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Department under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchitt Jaati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY) scheme.

The admissions are being held to the certified blockchain architect programme and certificate programme in PCB design, and post graduate diploma in cyber security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The course, hostel and food fees can be availed free by the candidates. The deadline for application is February 20. Further information can be obtained by dialling 0471-278800 or visiting http://duk.ac.in/skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US