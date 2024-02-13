GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DUK opens admission for free courses for SC students

February 13, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala has invited applications for three one-year residential programmes that can be pursued by Scheduled Caste (SC) students free-of-cost.

The courses are being implemented in partnership with the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Department under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchitt Jaati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY) scheme.

The admissions are being held to the certified blockchain architect programme and certificate programme in PCB design, and post graduate diploma in cyber security.

The course, hostel and food fees can be availed free by the candidates. The deadline for application is February 20. Further information can be obtained by dialling 0471-278800 or visiting http://duk.ac.in/skills.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.