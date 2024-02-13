DUK opens admission for free courses for SC students

February 13, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala has invited applications for three one-year residential programmes that can be pursued by Scheduled Caste (SC) students free-of-cost.

The courses are being implemented in partnership with the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Department under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchitt Jaati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY) scheme.

The admissions are being held to the certified blockchain architect programme and certificate programme in PCB design, and post graduate diploma in cyber security.

The course, hostel and food fees can be availed free by the candidates. The deadline for application is February 20. Further information can be obtained by dialling 0471-278800 or visiting http://duk.ac.in/skills.