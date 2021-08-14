DUK launches PG admissions

It offers on-campus courses in various cutting-edge areas

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has commenced admissions to its first postgraduate batch in MTech and MSc.

According to a press note, the university offers postgraduate on-campus courses in various cutting-edge areas that cater to the demands of Industry 4.0. The AICTE-approved masters programmes include MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Connected Systems and Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security Engineering; and MTech in Electronics Engineering with specialisations in AI Hardware, Signal Processing and Automation.

DUK also offers MSc in Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics; and MSc in Ecology with specialisation in Ecological Informatics. Admissions are also open for a postgraduate diploma course in e-governance.

From the third semester, top performing students will be provided opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the university. Merit-cum-means scholarships of the university will also be available for deserving students of all MSc programmes who do not have any other scholarships or financial assistance.

The campus offers residential facilities to students. Further details regarding the admissions and the courses can be had from https://duk.ac.in/admissions2021.