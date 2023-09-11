ADVERTISEMENT

DUK invites applications from women entrepreneurs

September 11, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

WISE (Women Incubation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship) under Digital University Kerala (DUK) has invited applications from women founders or co-founders to innovate and develop their ventures within the university’s incubation space at Technopark Phase 1.

According to an official release here, WISE is an incubator that fosters an innovative start-up ecosystem while extending financial and technological support to aspiring and dynamic women entrepreneurs. The application along with the business plan can be submitted online at https://duk.ac.in/wise/?page_id=7435. The deadline for submissions is September 25. Queries can be mailed to wise@duk.ac.in.

