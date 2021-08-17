Kerala

DUK invites applications for blockchain course

Kerala Block Academy (KBA), a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala (DUK), has invited applications for the second batch of its certified blockchain startup programme.

According to a press note, the 14-day training programme is an initiative of Prajna, an online learning platform of DUK that aims to equip individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude required for entrepreneurship and to establish startups in the blockchain technology sector.

The course is being conducted in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). It involves six days of blockchain training and eight days of entrepreneurship and management training. The programme will commence on September 6. The deadline for registering is September 3. Further information regarding the programme can be obtained from the website prajna.duk.ac.in.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 8:10:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/duk-invites-applications-for-blockchain-course/article35961359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY