DUK invites applications for blockchain course

Kerala Block Academy (KBA), a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala (DUK), has invited applications for the second batch of its certified blockchain startup programme.

According to a press note, the 14-day training programme is an initiative of Prajna, an online learning platform of DUK that aims to equip individuals with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude required for entrepreneurship and to establish startups in the blockchain technology sector.

The course is being conducted in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). It involves six days of blockchain training and eight days of entrepreneurship and management training. The programme will commence on September 6. The deadline for registering is September 3. Further information regarding the programme can be obtained from the website prajna.duk.ac.in.