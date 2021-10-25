DUK dean Alex P. James is among top-2% scientists

List prepared by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier BV

Alex P. James, Associate Dean (Academic) of Digital University Kerala (DUK) figures among the top 2% scientists in the world, a Stanford University survey has found.

Dr. James has been featured in the list that has been jointly prepared by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier BV for the second consecutive time. Six members in the DUK Board of Studies (BoS) too have found places in the list of top 2% scientists.

Based on single-year impact, the Associate Dean is ranked 294 among 1,05,029 scientists in the world and eighth in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

According to the Stanford – Elsevier report that was published a week ago, the rank is based on the top 1,00,000 by C-scores (number of citations excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above.

The top-ranking members of the BoS include Vincenzo Piuri of the University of Milan, Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur, Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs, Cherumuttathu H. Suresh of National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) and Sudhakar C. Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Among them, Dr. James, Dr. Misra, Dr. Das and Dr. Abraham are in the top 0.5% globally.

Dr. James, who is also professor in-charge of Maker Village, Kochi, and chief investigator for the Centre for Excellence in Intelligent IoT sensors, has specialised in a number of research areas including AI hardware, Neuromorphic VLSI, Intelligent Imaging and Machine Learning, and Analog Electronics.

