DUK Dean Alex James chosen for IEEE award

April 29, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala Dean (Academics) Alex James has been selected for the prestigious IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Guillemin-Cauer Best Paper Award for 2024.

The honour is in recognition of his paper ‘Analog Neural Computing with Super-Resolution Memristor Crossbars’ that he co-authored with Professor Leon O. Chua of the University of California, Berkeley.

The paper was published in Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Transactions on Circuits and Systems, a peer-reviewed journal.

