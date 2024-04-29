ADVERTISEMENT

DUK Dean Alex James chosen for IEEE award

April 29, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Alex James

Digital University Kerala Dean (Academics) Alex James has been selected for the prestigious IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Guillemin-Cauer Best Paper Award for 2024.

The honour is in recognition of his paper ‘Analog Neural Computing with Super-Resolution Memristor Crossbars’ that he co-authored with Professor Leon O. Chua of the University of California, Berkeley.

The paper was published in Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Transactions on Circuits and Systems, a peer-reviewed journal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US