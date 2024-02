February 20, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) celebrated its third foundation day in the State capital on Tuesday.

In his keynote address, notable entrepreneur and CEO of Chennai-headquartered Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu emphasised the need to float sustainable enterprises through diversification of ideas.

DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Board of Governors chairman Vijay Chandru and Registrar A. Mujeeb also spoke on the occasion.

