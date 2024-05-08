ADVERTISEMENT

DUK BoG chairperson Vijay Chandru awarded AAAS lifetime membership

Published - May 08, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Chandru

Vijay Chandru, chairperson of the Board of Governors of Digital University Kerala, has been honoured with a lifetime membership in the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The eminent computational mathematician, who is also the founder of Strand Life Sciences, is currently affiliated to numerous scientific associations in India and abroad including the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the Indian Academy of Sciences.

An official release stated Dr. Chandru’s current endeavours focus on leveraging technology to advance public health with ongoing projects encompassing technology development in Indian languages, clinical health, and the intersection of health and climate.

