DUK admissions for PG, PhD programmes under way

April 14, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has commenced the admission process for its postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

According to a press note, the programmes that are being offered include MTech Computer Science and Engineering, MTech Electronics Engineering, MTech Electronic Product Design, MSc Computer Science, MSc Data Analytics, MSc Ecology, MSc Electronics, and MBA.

Admissions are also being held to full-time, part-time & industry regular PhD programmes. The research areas include theoretical computer science, computational intelligence, systems and networks, and computational neuroscience. Scholarship and fee waiver will be provided for all selected full-time regular PhD candidates.

Applications can be submitted online. The deadline for submitting applications is June 10. The entrance tests for the post graduate and the PhD programmes will be held on June 24 and June 25 respectively. For more details, visit www.duk.ac.in .