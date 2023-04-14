ADVERTISEMENT

DUK admissions for PG, PhD programmes under way

April 14, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has commenced the admission process for its postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

According to a press note, the programmes that are being offered include MTech Computer Science and Engineering, MTech Electronics Engineering, MTech Electronic Product Design, MSc Computer Science, MSc Data Analytics, MSc Ecology, MSc Electronics, and MBA.

Admissions are also being held to full-time, part-time & industry regular PhD programmes. The research areas include theoretical computer science, computational intelligence, systems and networks, and computational neuroscience. Scholarship and fee waiver will be provided for all selected full-time regular PhD candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications can be submitted online. The deadline for submitting applications is June 10. The entrance tests for the post graduate and the PhD programmes will be held on June 24 and June 25 respectively. For more details, visit www.duk.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US