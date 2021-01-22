Duck farmers to get damages

Compensation to be handed over on Sunday

The disbursement of compensation to duck farmers in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts who sustained losses during the recent bird flu outbreak will begin on Sunday. An official statement by the Animal Husbandry Department said Minister K. Raju will inaugurate the disbursal of compensation at a function to be held at the Alappuzha district panchayat hall at 2 p.m.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will preside over the function. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will take part.

As per the compensation announced, the government will give ₹5 an egg. For birds below 60 days, ₹100 each will be given and above 60 days, ₹200 each will be given. A government order with regard to expending the amount from the corpus fund of Animal Disease Control Programme too has been issued.