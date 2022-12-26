Duck farmers cry foul over delay in disbursal of compensation

December 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Duck farmers, hit hard by the recent bird flu (H5N1) outbreak, have cried foul over the delay in the disbursal of compensation by the government.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), as many as 62,123 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in Alappuzha since the disease was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality in October this year. They include 55,369 birds above 60 days and 6,754 birds below 60 days.

Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sangham has threatened to launch protests over delayed compensation. “Two months have passed since the first bird flu-related duck deaths were reported in the district. The government has not yet distributed a single penny as compensation. Duck farmers are in total distress. While farmers who lost birds to the outbreak suffered huge losses, others too are affected by restrictions imposed by the administration on the movement and sale of ducks along with reduced demand,” said K. Samuel, secretay, Aikya Tharavu Karshaka Sangham (ATKS).

Following the previous avian flu outbreaks, the government gave compensation of ₹200 for each bird above 60 days and ₹100 for birds below 60 days. Besides, ₹5 was given to an egg destroyed.

The ATKS has demanded increase in the compensation amount. “The present compensation is inadequate. The government should at least provide ₹250 per bird that is older than two months and ₹150 for each bird below two months. This time we will not accept the compensation if it is the same as the previous years. The price of ducklings and feed has shot up in recent years, not to mention the labour costs. Duck farming has turned out to be a loss-making business due to recurring avian flu outbreaks and bacterial infections. As a result, the number of duck farmers in the district has dwindled to less than 200 from 1,700 a decade ago. It is imperative the government pay fair compensation to affected farmers,” Mr. Samuel added.

Officials of the AHD, meanwhile, said the farmers would be compensated soon. “We have already sent a request to the government and the compensation amount is all likely to be distributed next month,” said District Animal Husbandry Officer D.S. Bindhu.

After Haripad, avian flu was detected in Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Purakkad and Ambalapuzha North grama panchayats.