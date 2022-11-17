Dubious UGC norms, flippant court rulings led to faulty VC appointments: Gurukkal

November 17, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice chairperson Rajan Gurukkal has blamed “dubious University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and flippant court judgments” for erratic Vice Chancellor appointments across the country. Pointing out that such posts have been occupied by Military Generals, IAS and IPS officers and unqualified academicians, he said the existing process paved way for corruption.

Prof. Gurukkal’s views assume significance at a time when the appointments of nearly 10 Vice Chancellors in the State have come under a scanner in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that had set aside M.S. Rajasree’s appointment as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

According to him, the allegations levelled at the government for purportedly disregarding merit in the Vice Chancellors’ appointment processes are much ado about nothing. Debates involving even legal professionals have also erred in interpreting regulations without ascertaining their intent.

He mentioned questionable appointments that were made even after the implementation of the UGC Regulations of 2010 (that pertained to minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges). “While such appointments were challenged in courts, judgments have often been flippant and incompatible to one another. The dubiousness of the UGC regulations accounted for the plight,” he told The Hindu.

Merit, other factors

The regulations laid down by the UGC are consistent about the unequivocal primacy of academic merit. This is evident in its provision that mandates that “a person of the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment are to be appointed as Vice Chancellors.” The qualifications that have been prescribed also conform to the provision.

“However, the precedence of academic merit diminishes through the stipulation for the search committee to be made up of “three persons of eminence in the sphere of higher education, ….. not connected in any manner with the university concerned or its college.”,” he felt.

On Chancellor’s choice

Besides fearing the possibility of corruption, Prof. Gurukkal also found fault with the existing practice of letting the Chancellor make an appointment from a panel of three to five shortlisted candidates. The search committees give weightage to various parameters including academic excellence, exposure to higher education system in the country and abroad, and adequate experience in academic and administrative governance while preparing the panel of candidates. However, merit goes neglected when the Chancellor makes an appointment from the panel.

“It is ludicrous when the committee is not permitted to rank candidates in a panel and its unanimous recommendation of a candidate having exceptional merit is turned down. Indeed, the Governors are wiser and more learned. But, is that enough to supersede the committee’s expert opinion,” he asked.