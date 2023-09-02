HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dubai KMCC alleges exploitation of Keralites by airlines

Demands launch of proposed Air-Kerala immediately

September 02, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Dubai Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (Dubai KMCC) has called upon the State government to start the proposed ‘Air Kerala’ airways immediately to put an end to airline companies looting travellers from West Asia to Kerala.

Dubai KMCC acting chairman Ibrahim Murichandi told reporters here on Friday that airline companies had hiked ticket charges from West Asia to Kerala and vice versa during the August-September season unreasonably. This is besides the 41% hike during the pandemic. Besides, the companies raise ticket prices whenever there is a rush or during weekends, he said.

Expatriate Indians in West Asia usually come home during the Onam season and return before schools reopen in the first week of September. Those who travel with their families are required to spend millions for tickets owing to the unreasonable hike. Companies are exploiting their desperation, Mr. Murichandi added.

There is a huge difference between airfares from Kochi or Kozhikode to West Asia compared to those from Bengaluru or Mumbai.

KMCC also complained about the hospitality in Air India express flights. They said the airlines do not provide the required support to passengers who are forced to alight at airports other than what they have booked. Besides, passengers being forced to stay without food or water for six to 14 hours was highlighted. KMCC offered to sponsor water bottles for passengers of Air India Express.

Vice president O.K. Ibrahim was present at the press meet.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.