Dubai extends validity of expired residency visas till December 9

In a major relief to thousands of Non-Resident Indians stranded back home owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, Dubai has extended the validity of expired residency visas till December 9. The automatic visa renewal is for three months, including the one-month grace period for reapplication. Those wishing to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can check their visa status on https://amer.gdrfad.gov.ae/visa-inquiry.