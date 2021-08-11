In a major relief to thousands of Non-Resident Indians stranded back home owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, Dubai has extended the validity of expired residency visas till December 9. The automatic visa renewal is for three months, including the one-month grace period for reapplication. Those wishing to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can check their visa status on https://amer.gdrfad.gov.ae/visa-inquiry.
Dubai extends validity of expired residency visas till December 9
Special Correspondent
Kozhikode ,
August 11, 2021 19:47 IST
