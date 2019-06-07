Dubai accident: Thalassery natives killed

Two of the eight Keralites killed in a bus accident in Dubai on Friday have been identified as C.K. Ummar, 62, and his son Nabeel Ummar, 21, natives of Thalassery.

According to reports, 17 people, including a dozen Indians, were killed when an Oman-registered bus they were travelling in hit an overhead road sign in Dubai on Friday. Ummar from Chettamkunnu in the Thalassery town had been doing business in Dubai for many years.

His son had been an aeronautic engineer in the Dubai airport.