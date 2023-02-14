Dual dashcams on buses by Feb. 28 to prevent reckless driving, says Transport Minister

February 14, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

All stage carriage buses in the State ought to have dual dashcams by February 28, one facing the road in front and the other facing the interior, it was decided at a meeting convened here on Tuesday by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The meeting was convened in the wake of a spree of fatal accidents in the city involving recklessly-driven private buses.

Mr. Raju said the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) would specify the type of dual cameras, while also chipping in with 50% of the price. Cameras would be installed on all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses as well.

A State-level monitoring system would be readied, with the help of the vehicle location tracking device (VLTD). The possibility of recruiting driver-cum-conductor for stage carriage buses, as done on contract carriage buses, would be looked into to lessen driver fatigue, he said.

The KRSA would provide free training and counselling to bus drivers every six months. Refresher courses too would be organised. Health cards would be given to drivers and conductors every six months.

Mr. Raju said a State-level body would be entrusted with the task of revising the running time and schedule of buses. Buses would also be made student-friendly. Bus operators and workers would be taken into confidence before finalising re-routing.

A total of 826 surveillance cameras installed across the State as part of the Safe Kerala Project would be commissioned. This would help monitor lane discipline and rule violations. Rules would be amended to take stringent action against those who drive under the influence of drugs.

In addition, a team of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials would be monitoring private buses, including fitness. Each official would be vested with the charge of a specified number of buses. The official’s phone number would be displayed on buses under him/her before March 1.

On their part, the public could share videos, photos, and other details of reckless driving and traffic-rule violations on WhatsApp to the Kochi City Traffic Police on phone number 62381 00100.

The Minister directed the bus operators to form a cluster of buses in each route and share revenue to act as a check on rash, competitive driving to collect more passengers. The name, address, and licence details of drivers and conductors must be provided to the MVD.

Chairman of the Kerala Road Safety Authority S. Srijit, Kochi City Police Commissioner K. Sethuraman, Deputy Police Commissioner S. Sasidharan, Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, Ernakulam RTO G Anantakrishnan, CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Limited S. Shanavas and representatives of bus operators and workers participated.