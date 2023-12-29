Dual chamber incinerators to be set up in all districts to handle sanitary waste

December 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Disposal of sanitary waste has remained a major problem in the State. Many residents, especially in the cities, have been finding it hard to dispose of used sanitary pads and diapers used by bedridden patients. Now, the State government is planning to set up 34 dual chamber incinerators across the State under the second phase of the ongoing Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam project. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh told The Hindu that the incinerators will come up in all districts.

“We will have at least one or two such plants in each district. A cluster of local bodies in each area can be formed and sanitary waste from these can be processed in one plant. The project is expected to be funded from the Plan funds of the local bodies. We have held discussions with World Bank officials for funding from the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), but they are more keen on sanitary landfills, for which we need more land,” said Mr. Rajesh.

The single chamber incinerators that existed before were known to release harmful particulate matter into the atmosphere. But, in dual chamber incinerators, the waste gases and particulate matter are incinerated again in a second chamber cutting down drastically the release of such gases.

In six months

The Local Self-Government department also plans to set up refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plants to process non-recyclable, non-biodegradable waste. Currently, much of this waste is being transported to cement factories in Tamil Nadu. Since this is not a permanent solution, the government plans to set up at least one RDF plant in each district within the next six months, said Mr. Rajesh.

Though quite a few local bodies have made some progress, some others are still lagging behind. Currently, door-to-door collection of non biodegradable waste is happening in 69% houses Statewide, with Alappuzha topping with 87% and Pathanamthitta lagging behind with 54%. The user fee collection by the Haritha Karma Sena from across the State is now around ₹30 crore monthly.

Linking funds to targets

The government is now planning to link achievement of waste management targets with disbursal of development funds annually to the local bodies, with reduction in funds for failing to achieve targets. The Minister said that discussions regarding this have been completed, and will come into force once the Cabinet approves the proposal. Waste management will become a parameter while considering the performance of local bodies for awarding the Swaraj trophy. Currently, the Plan fund expenditure is the major parameter considered for the award.

Action, including cancellation of licences, will be taken against bulk waste generators and commercial establishments which fail to implement steps as per the Solid Waste Management Rules.